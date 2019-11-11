Closings
Blue Star Memorial marker unveiled at Knoxville’s National Cemetery

Veterans Voices

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Honoring veterans of all armed forces, the Tennessee Federation of Garden Clubs officially placed a Blue Star Memorial marker at the Knoxville National Cemetery.

The marker is a way to honor all of those in our region who have served our country in the U.S. military – risking their lives to keep us safe.

District IV Blue Star Chairman Connie Baker telling WATE 6 On Your Side the marker brings recognition of honoring our veterans and also a sign of respect.

Knoxville is home to one of just four national cemeteries across the state and is now the third to now house a Blue Star Memorial marker.

