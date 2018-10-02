East Tenn. veterans share history, experiences working with Honor Guard

They’re the men and women who somberly stand close and give a proper good-bye to those who’ve served our country. Many veterans across East Tennessee serve in Honor Guard where they perform ceremonies at veterans’ funerals.

David Caldwell has been a member of Volunteer State Honor Guard since 2007 and at his home he has a photo album full of memories.

Volunteer State Honor Guard was formed by a group of veterans in 1987 and covers 18 counties in East Tennessee. They provide graveside services for those who’ve answered their last roll call.

“Everybody in Honor Guard’s got their own reasons, but most of them come back to simply, it’s our way of paying it forward,” said Caldwell.

The service consists of a military eulogy, rifle volley, Taps, then the folding and presentation of the flag.

“When I started out we were doing, in 2007 and 2008, we were doing about 275 a year. We’ve once done four in one day, today we’re probably doing a little bit less than 200,” explained Caldwell.

Having the Honor Guard present comes at no cost to the grieving families, members participate in funerals through donations.

“That’s the way we function. If we run out of funds, we can no longer function. It’s that simple,” added Caldwell.

He says every penny that’s donated pays for their van, insurance, maintenance, gas, along with odds and ends, “No amount is too small and it’s deeply deeply appreciated.”

During Operation Honor Guard on Thursday, anyone us can help these veterans continue giving a proper good-bye.

“I take a lot of pride in our country. The military is there to guarantee our freedom,” said Caldwell.

Members spend more than 30,000 volunteer hours per year being part of Honor Guard.

During the 2nd Annual Operation Honor Guard, WATE 6 On Your Side will take donations at the two Rose Mortuary locations off Kingston Pike and Broadway. There will also be drop-off locations at the Smoky Mountain Opry in Pigeon Forge and the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home in New Tazewell.

The event is on Thursday from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. For more information or ways to donate, you can click here.