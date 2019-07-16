HonorAir Flight to focus on female veterans in 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – HonorAir is marking the 100th anniversary of American women’s rights with its 30th flight in 2020 dedicated to women who’ve served our country.

HonorAir, a Knoxville-based nonprofit, has been taking veterans on unforgettable daylong journeys to monuments in our nation’s capital for more than 11 years.

Next year will mark the 30th flight and this special trip will honor women who served our country.

2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment that protected women’s constitutional rights and the right to vote.

Women have been included on past HonorAir flights, but the one coming up in April 2020 will be devoted entirely to female veterans.

Eddie Mannis, the founder of HonorAir Knoxville, stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to share more about 2020 flight and its significance to women.

The flight, which will take off April 2020, is open to women veterans with priority given to those serving their country through 1992.

