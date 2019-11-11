Knoxville Veterans Day Parade: Here’s what you need to know

WATE will broadcast and stream the parade beginning at 11 a.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Here’s what you need to know about the Knoxville Veterans Day Parade.

The Knoxville Veterans Day parade starts at 10:40 a.m. Monday at the Knoxville Coliseum, then heads up Howard H. Baker Jr. Avenue to Church Street, then turns right and follows Gay Street to Depot Avenue.

At 11 a.m., all parade participants will halt and face west while honors are carried out in front of the viewing stand for veterans who served in the U.S. armed forces in all our nation’s wars.

WATE 6 On Your Side will broadcast and stream the parade beginning 11 a.m. Watch on WATE-TV, WATE.com or the WATE news app.

Led by the University of Tennessee Army ROTC Color Guard, the parade will feature at least 114 parade units including seven marching bands from area high schools, vintage military vehicles, and representatives of local businesses and organizations.

Gay Street between Church and Magnolia will close to on-street parking, including the metered parking on the viaduct, at 8 a.m. and close to traffic at 10:40 a.m., according to the City of Knoxville.

Market Street and Union Avenue will close to parking and traffic at 9 a.m. Streets will reopen to parking and traffic after the parade’s conclusion at approximately 12:30 p.m., according to the city’s website.

The parade is sponsored by the City of Knoxville and American Legion Post 2.

