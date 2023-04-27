KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After serving his country around the globe, a retired Marine Colonel came home and chose to serve his community.

The Changing of Command for Navy JROTC cadets at Bearden High School is impressive. The company is a volunteer club, now in its 23rd year. Nearly 60 students from the high school are presently members.

The man who leads them is retired U.S. Marine Corps Colonel Andre Harrell, who also serves as the school’s senior Naval Science instructor. The highly decorated Iraq veteran is a specialist in Marine Aviation Logistics. Holding two master’s degrees and with assignments around the world, he chose to retire in Knoxville.

“I had plenty of opportunities in the corporate, whether it be public or private sector, but there is something about teaching kids and watching them go through that transformation,” said Harrell. “If we target the high school students and we teach them about humility, selflessness, and the value of community service, then whatever they decided to do as far as a career pathway, I think they are going to be servant leaders and they’re going to be better leaders for it.”

For the outgoing JROTC commanding officer, the program under Harrell’s leadership has made a difference.

“I’ve gained a lot of self-confidence in my abilities. I’m now able to make decisions a lot faster, plan a lot better, stick with my decisions and execute,” JROTC Officer Jacob Reinbolt said. “All of the senior class, we are so devoted to him. Like if he wants us to show up early in the morning, or stay late. We understand that he cares for us and we respect him for that.”

Other JROTC officers say Harrell is a role model for them, sacrificing and teaching them about leadership, responsibility, setting examples and dependability.

“He does a lot for us. He sacrifices a lot of his time to help us cadets out. He does a lot more than probably most people do. He’ll spend his own money on us. He’ll go out of his way to do stuff for us,” incoming Commanding Officer Cameron Dudzik said.

Since the school year began, cadets have learned the value of community service, discipline and servant leadership by participating in countless civic activities accumulating over 5,000 service hours, learning about their community and about themselves.

