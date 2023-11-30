KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Marilyn Childress led a colorful life that not only included the military, but sports and medicine as well.

Childress served in the Navy for nearly four years beginning in 1972. In her graduation picture, the men have traditional navy hats on, but she does not.

“We had totally separate uniforms than the men did,” said Childress.

Before she joined the Navy, Childress played volleyball at the University of Tennessee beginning in 1971, but her family’s budget was tight at the time.

“I decided the GI bill was very lucrative if you were wanting to go to college. So, I went in, raised my hand, and joined the Navy,” said Childress.

Women in boot camp trained separately in 1972. Childress joined the Navy to be a corpsman and an operating room technician.

“I was wanting to get into the medical field and I wanted to get the experience of working in medicine,” said Childress.

She had hoped to be assigned to a hospital ship, but the Navy had other plans.

“Unfortunately, I didn’t get to go on a ship. I’ve always felt guilty because my classmates were out of operating room school, there were 13 of us and I was the only female, the other 12 got sent to Cherry Point North Carolina, and were attached to the Marines to be prepared to go to Vietnam,” said Childress.

Her first major assignment was at Naval Air Station Glynco, just outside of Brunswick GA. Gaining confidence in herself, Childress’s leadership skills developed.

Marilyn Childress at Boot Camp (Photo via Marilyn Childress)

MJC E4 ceremony (Photo via Marilyn Childress)

Childress receiving my 2nd Class Petty Officer rank (Photo via Marilyn Childress)

Corps School (Photo via Marilyn Childress)

After the Navy, she earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee and she’s never forgotten her time in the service.

Now, Childress is president of the Veterans Heritage Site Foundation which preserves veteran memorials in East Tennessee by placing wreaths at gravestones and sharing the legacy of our local veterans.

“We have really taken on to make sure our veterans are never forgotten. We do Wreaths Across America, but we do more than that. We make sure the headstones are cleaned,” said Childress. “And currently we have now identified, officially identified 242 veterans buried in the national park.”

As a wreath is laid, and a salute is made, the veteran’s name is said out loud.

“To me, it is very important that we honor these guys,” said Childress.

Childress speaking at the 1st Honoring Our Veterans (Photo via Marilyn Childress)

Women veterans were honored with Quilts of Valor in early October. Childress is a key member of the East Tennessee Women’s Veteran’s network.

“When they’re together they feel the camaraderie of other women. They feel comfortable, they can tell their story,” said Childress. “Many of those women were totally overwhelmed and many cried because they had never been recognized so poignantly for being a veteran.”

The East Tennessee Military Affairs Council presented Childress with its highest volunteer recognition a few weeks ago. When asked what she had to say to women in the Navy today, she said she was proud of them.

“I just say, thanks and I’m really proud of you. I always say I was in the Navy 50 years ago, they’re all excited about that,” said Childress. “A lot of them say, thank you for being the pioneer and for them being able to do what they get to do.”