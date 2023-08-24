KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Bill Cloud documented his time in the ‘forgotten war’ with some spectacular pictures.

The retired doctor brought home a wooden picture album, documenting his tour in Korea. Despite being 70 years old, the album is still in good condition.

“It amazes me that it has stayed in such good shape,” said Cloud. “I came home with this thing.”

Inside the album is a pictorial history of Cloud’s assignment as an Air Force Staff Sgt. during the Korean War.

The quality of the pictures is stunning. They were taken with a camera purchased in Korea in 1953.

“The camera was new. A 35mm Olympus camera,” said Cloud.

Cloud’s crew loaded bombs and aligned bomb sites for F-84 jets.

“The planes went up a couple of times a day carrying bombs. They dropped their bombs somewhere up there and came back,” said Cloud.

Cloud was a senior at Claiborne County High School in 1951. He was 18 years old. The Korean War started in 1950. While other men his age were being drafted, Cloud volunteered.

“I guess there was part of me that was a little uneasy about it. But at that age, you didn’t know any fear,” said Cloud.

Cloud said he was lucky to have joined the Air Force. Although far from home, he was proud to have served.

“I was kind of glad I was going because I figured, heck, if there is a war going on, I wanted to have some part in that,” said Cloud.

The Korean War is often referred to as “the forgotten war.”

“Time has passed, it’s hard to believe how long it’s been. There are few people who know anything about it,” said Cloud. “There are not a lot of us left. I guess most of the guys I have pictures of are already gone from this earth.”

When he returned from Korea, he married Nancy. She also was from Claiborne County. They had been married for 65 years when she passed away.

When his military duty ended, he also took advantage of the GI Bill.

“That was my plan from the very beginning when I went into the service. I was going to get an education,” said Cloud.

Cloud did get an education. He became a dentist in 1960, and received his medical degree in 1969, practicing in Knoxville.

“I think I was like a lot of other guys coming out of high school at the time realized that we had a road to education,” said Cloud.

His time serving America, he wouldn’t trade it.

“It was a life-changing decision,” said Cloud. “And, a wonderful decision in retrospect.”