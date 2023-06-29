KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — From the time he was a kid, John Mays knew what he wanted to do: serve in the U.S. Army. The Tennessee native severed for 30 years and saw duty in the regular Army and Reserves.

“I have in the case the ranks that I wore on my uniforms from second lieutenant all the way through Oh 6, colonel rank,” said Mays.

Retired Colonel Mays grew up on a farm in rural East Tennessee. His parents told him education would be the key to success.

“I kept wanting to be in the Army, so they bought me a little old uniform,” said Mays.

After graduating from East Tennessee State College in 1958, now ETSU, Mays served as an Infantry Officer. When he was Major, he took on a role with the Armor Division. At the Aberdeen Proving Grounds, he and other highly trained officers came up with ways to lower the noise level inside the M 60 Tank.

“My deal there was to be involved as an Infantry officer and how they were going to improve the communication between the infantry on the ground and the people in the tank because of the noise. That had to have a top-secret clearance to do that. That was one of my greatest assignments,” said Mays. “That same tank was being looked at by some other people as to how they can improve the shocks to where it would not be as noisy and a little bit better to drive.”

Remembering what his parents said about schooling, Mays received a Master’s degree from the University of Tennessee and completed a number of US Army branch schools.

“Basic Signal School at Ft. Gordon where I got signal qualified. Then I also applied and went to basic engineering and got my military certification as a combat engineer. At that point in time I was getting up in rank so I went to Command General and Staff College,” said Mays.

Once retired, he served on the Board of Edsouth, a nonprofit corporation that helps students secure federal loans.

For the kid who saw himself being a soldier one day, Mays was a positive influence to many during his Army service.

“It was the best thing that could happen to me,” he said. It taught me some things I would not have been able to have done had I not been in the Army. It caused me to grow up.”