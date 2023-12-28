KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Korean War veteran received a big box of candy recently and it didn’t have to do with his birthday or Christmas.

Cary Stewart, a 92-year-old Korean War Veteran and Marine, is sharing some sweets with his buddies at the Ben Atchley Veterans Home in Knoxville. They’re mouth-watering Tootsie Rolls. They were sent to Steward because he’s a Marine who served in Korea with the First Marine Division in 1952. The candy came in a box from Tootsie Roll Industries.

Stewart is among the “Chosin” few who have been receiving big packages of Tootsie Rolls for several years now.

The First Marine Division met the enemy at the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea. It was the frigid winter of 1950 with temperatures as low as 37 degrees below zero. The Marines needed a re-supply of Mortar ammo. So, the call was made to headquarters.

“The code name in North Korea for the Marines when they needed mortar shells, the code name was Tootsie Roll,” said Stewart.

As Stewart relates the story to his fellow veterans, that radio operator in 1950 did not have the code name of the day.

“The one on the other end didn’t understand, he said send me some tootsie rolls. The guy figured out, ‘well if they want tootsie rolls. I’ll send them, an airdrop of Tootsie Rolls.’ So they did,” said Stewart.

Instead of badly needed ammunition, pallets of Tootsie Rolls were dropped to the Marines. Stewart arrived at the Chosin Reservoir two years after the candy drop, but his fellow Marines related the story.

“I’m just glad I wasn’t the one up there at that time short of mortar shells, as good as Tootsie Rolls are,” said Stewart.

As the story goes, the Tootsie Rolls provided nourishment for the Marines.

For those of you who served in the Korean War, it’s often called the “forgotten war.” Tootsie Roll Industries said they are there to help the Chosin few to be forgotten no more.

“I hope so. I hope they’re never forgotten,” said Stewart. “I lost a lot of buddies.”

