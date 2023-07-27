KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The records Lieutenant Bill Klein kept of his flights on a bomber 80 years ago were labeled confidential. Years later, those records are helping his family connect with him after his death.

Doug Klein’s dad left behind a treasure trove of flight diaries. Following his commander’s orders, he wrote in detail flight information during his 38 combat missions in the Pacific.

“This is just part of them. I’ve got about four or five other folders full,” said Doug.

Army Air Corps Second Lieutenant Bill Klein served as a bombardier and navigator aboard a B-25 in the Pacific from 1942 through 1945. Like others his age, he left school when war broke out and signed up immediately.

“Within a matter of weeks, my father drops out of Colgate, and puts himself up in the coming draft in the Army Air Corps,” said Doug.

It was the fall of 1942 when he finished navigation and bombing training that took him across the country.

“California, Alabama, Texas and South Carolina – all documented in his diaries,” said Doug.

That diary is another bit of memorabilia Bill left behind, which is now treasured by his family.

“I was lucky enough in the box full of memorabilia to find my father’s dog tags,” said Doug.

Also found were patches worn on his uniform and his Air Medal with two Oak Leaf clusters. Doug’s son found his grandfather’s war material hidden away.

“He said, ‘You’ve got to see this Did, you know that grandpa actually read his own diary of his missions onto a cassette recorder?’ So Grandpa is reading his own missions,” said Doug.

“It’s like you’re in the plane with him. He knew the exact numbers of P-38s that were behind him or in front of him,” he added.

Doug said listening to the records allow him to learn about the ‘true hero’ his father was.

Bill Klein passed away in 2001. He and the late Joyce Turner Klein, who waited two years for her husband to come home from the war, were married for 62 years. In 1945, Bill’s college diploma was mailed to him.

