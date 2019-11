KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - "They protect us, and we need to do more to protect them; that's the idea behind a local play to help veterans," Said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs

"There's some real issues with our veterans across the country," said Jacobs, "Not only is the suicide rate high among veterans but it's also high among teenagers who are planning to go into the military, so you've got a double whammy there," Jacobs added.