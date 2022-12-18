KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Millions of people all over the country and hundreds right here in East Tennessee honored American heroes Saturday.

It was possibly the biggest turnout for the annual Wreaths Across America event at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.

“I get to be with all of my friends and everybody here I consider my friends,” Korean War Veteran Bruce Farr said.

One by one, they placed wreaths on the headstones of our fallen veterans.

“To remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice and those who sacrifice a lot of their time for their country and us. We’re using the word ‘country’ and we’re using the word ‘us.’ ‘Us’ is who they fought and died for,” said Bill Robinson, who served in the Vietnam War.

“I was one of four out of 18 first machine gun section, G Company, 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine that come out of the Chosin Reservoir, four us walked off the mountain,” Farr said.

While laying the wreaths, people spoke their names in remembrance.

“One more time so they are never forgotten,” Robinson said. “That’s the important thing, as we lay the wreath, we say their names.”

“Just acknowledging the veteran as their life and what they did for this country and giving our freedom. I think saying their name is really important for their honor,” said Houston Leadbetter with Civil Air Patrol in Sevier County.

“Honoring these heroes today with just words fall short if we don’t bring these words to life by honoring them equally with deeds worthy of their sacrifice, such as this tribute today,” Retired U.S. Army Major General Leslie Purser said.

Saturday’s Wreaths Across America ceremony in Knoxville featured several speakers including Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs and the event was emceed by proud Army veteran and WATE Six On Your Side’s Don Dare.