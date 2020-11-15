Vets4Vols celebrates ‘Big Orange’ pride with armed service members

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Even though the Tennessee Volunteers didn’t play on Saturday, a group of veterans wouldn’t stop their goal of tailgating for a good cause.

Adam Lester tells us he created the group “Vets4Vols” by accident, but hopes the sense of family they have all come to share will help slow the “22” — the number veterans believed to commit suicide each day.

Lester said he was going down the road to be part of that statistic.

“I was almost one of the 22 whenever I started this group,” Lester said. “I was going through depression at that time and luckily, I didn’t. I dug myself out of it and ever since then, this group has just raise everything up and made things way better. Anytime I need to call any of them, I can call them.”

