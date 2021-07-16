VFL Admiral Schofield speaks in Greeneville for Boys & Girls Club Champions Dinner

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A former Tennessee men’s basketball player was the star of a different show on Thursday at First Baptist Church in Greeneville. Admiral Schofield was the featured speaker at the 20th annual Champions Dinner through the Boys and Girls Club of America.

“It takes high character to be successful, if you want to be a leader you have to be a great follower and a great listener, the biggest thing when you’re younger is to work on your mental aspect your mindset and whatever you put your mind to you can achieve, and just really accepting the things that come with life but also never backing down from its challenges,” Schofield said.

Schofield played basketball for the Volunteers from 2015-19 under head coach Rick Barnes. He averaged 16.5 points per game and 6.1 rebounds per game in the 2018-19 season, which was his senior year when the Vols were ranked No. 1 in the country during the regular season.

Now he followed in the footsteps of his former teammate Grant Williams, who hosted this same Champions Dinner back in 2019. He also signed autographs for the patrons after his Q&A.

Schofield was drafted by the Washington Wizards in the 2019 NBA Draft and played in 33 games before spending some time in the NBA G League.