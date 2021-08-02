VFL Erika Brown wins second medal at 2020 Olympics

USA’s Erika Brown reacts after wining a swim off fo the women’s 100m freestyle swimming event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on July 28, 2021. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Former University of Tennessee swimmer Erika Brown became the fourth swimmer in program history to win two medals in a single Olympics. Brown and Team USA earned a silver medal in the 4×100 medley relay on Saturday to conclude the swimming events at Tokyo 2020.

While Brown did not swim in the 4×100 medley relay final on Saturday, she received a silver medal for competing in qualifying. She anchored the final leg of Team USA’s 4×100 medley relay on Friday. Her split of 52.83 in the freestyle helped the U.S. finish second overall in qualifying.

Team USA posted a final time of 3 minutes, 51.73 seconds, second only to Australia’s Olympic-record time of 3:51.60.

Brown also won the bronze medal in the 4×100 freestyle relay on Sunday, July 25. She was the leadoff swimmer on the relay that posted a time of 3:32.81, narrowly beating out the Netherlands and former Lady Vol Kira Toussaint by .11 seconds.

Brown, a two-time SEC Female Swimmer of the Year, was a vital part of the 2020 Lady Vols swimming and diving team that won its first SEC championship in school history and finished the season undefeated for the first time since the 1972-73 season.