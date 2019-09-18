VFL Grant William speaks at Greene County youth fundraiser

Tennessee Vol turned Boston Celtic Grant Williams made a stop in East Tennessee Tuesday.

Williams was the keynote speaker at the 19th Annual Champions Dinner for the Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County. The event was held at First Baptist Church.

The event is a fundraiser for the organization that serves many children annually throughout Greeneville & Greene County with a variety of after-school, summer and youth sports programs.

The first-round draft pick told WJHL’s Michael Epps still soaking in the fact that he’s an NBA athlete.

“It’s something I look back and I’m still speechless at,” Williams said. “I thank those who have helped me get to this level.”

Williams was a 1st round pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, heading to the Boston Celtics. He was a Unanimous First Team All-American and two-time SEC Player of the Year, leading the Vols to the top of the polls at times this past season. They notched a school-record-tying 31 wins and reached the Sweet Sixteen.

Williams kicks off his rookie season with the Boston Celtics on Saturday, October 6.