VFL Grant William speaks at Greene County youth fundraiser

News
Posted: / Updated:

Tennessee Vol turned Boston Celtic Grant Williams made a stop in East Tennessee Tuesday.

Williams was the keynote speaker at the 19th Annual Champions Dinner for the Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County. The event was held at First Baptist Church.

The event is a fundraiser for the organization that serves many children annually throughout Greeneville & Greene County with a variety of after-school, summer and youth sports programs.

The first-round draft pick told WJHL’s Michael Epps still soaking in the fact that he’s an NBA athlete.

“It’s something I look back and I’m still speechless at,” Williams said. “I thank those who have helped me get to this level.”

Williams was a 1st round pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, heading to the Boston Celtics. He was a Unanimous First Team All-American and two-time SEC Player of the Year, leading the Vols to the top of the polls at times this past season. They notched a school-record-tying 31 wins and reached the Sweet Sixteen.

Williams kicks off his rookie season with the Boston Celtics on Saturday, October 6.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter