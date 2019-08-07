VFL Grant Williams throws at first pitch at a Boston Red Sox game

VFL and 2019 Boston Celtics first-round draftee Grant Williams is acclimating quickly to life in Beantown.

Williams and his fellow rookie Carsen Edwards took the field at Fenway Park Tuesday to throw out two ceremonial first pitches before the Red Sox took on the Kansas City Royals.

“Grant Williams here, about to the throw out the first pitch at Fenway (Park). I’m really excited, a little nervous but I think we’re going to get it done well,” he said in a video posted to the Red Sox Twitter account shortly before the pitch.

Williams was selected 22nd overall in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics. He said on Tuesday in a tweet he would wear the number 12 as a Celtic.

12, a little confusion today but just know that 12 is the way to go😎👍🏽 — Grant Williams (@Grant2Will) August 7, 2019

The Charlotte, North Carolina, native was named SEC Player of the Year and a first-team All-SEC performer in both 2018 and 2019. He was also been named a finalist for the 2019 Citizen Naismith Trophy Men’s Player of the Year Award.

He was also named to the 2019 SEC Community Service Team, SEC All-Tournament Team, United States Basketball Writers Association District IV Player of the Year and is a first-team All-American by Sporting News and the USBWA.