VFL Nicky Anosike to coach Anderson County HS girls’ basketball team

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – Wednesday was a big day for the Anosike family.

One the same day Tennessee men’s basketball officially announced the addition of grad transfer forward E.J. Anosike, Anderson County High School confirmed it has hired his older sister, Nicky, to coach the girls’ basketball team.

Big news coming out of @ACHSMAVS regarding their search for a new girls basketball head coach. ACHS has hired former Lady Vol & WNBA star Nicky Anosike to coach the Lady Mavs this upcoming season. Tune into https://t.co/lxXAdc4mGN Friday at 6pm to watch the official announcement. pic.twitter.com/buaYjxLPpl — Anderson County Schools TN (@ACSchoolTN) April 15, 2020

Lady Vols fans will remember Nicky Anosike as a two-time national champion with the Lady Vols from 2004-08. She was twice named to the NCAA All-Final Four Team and was drafted by the WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx in 2008.

Tennessee basketball confirmed Wednesday grad transfer E.J. Anosike from Sacred Heart will join the program for the upcoming season and wear no. 55 in honor of his older sister.

Anderson County High School said they will make the official announcement Friday at 6 p.m. on AndersonCounty.tv