NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Vice Mayor Jim Shulman told News 2 a former Nashville Metro Council member died from COVID-19.

Shulman said former councilman Tony Tenpenny died from COVID-19 overnight. He was hospitalized for two weeks and had an underlying medical issues.

He was elected to the council in 2011 and served until 2015. He served District 16.

No other information was immediately released.