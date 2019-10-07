Vice President Pence in Middle TN Monday for event with Gov. Lee

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Vice President Mike Pence is in Middle Tennessee on Monday ahead of an event on trade in Tennessee next week alongside Gov. Bill Lee and U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue.

Pence will speak Monday at a Tyson Foods facility in Goodlettsville to advocate for passage of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, then attend an afternoon fundraiser in Nashville for President Donald Trump’s re-election.

A Metro police travel advisory states that Monday afternoon, drivers should expect “certain intermittent closures of interstates and secondary roadways as part of motorcade security.” It goes on to say the department “will work to reopen roadways as expediently as possible.”

The exact road closures and times have not been released but the Vice President is expected to arrive in Nashville around 1 p.m.

