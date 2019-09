NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —The Trump campaign is coming to Nashville with Vice President Mike Pence set to visit Music City in October.

Vice President Pence will be the guest of honor at a fundraising dinner on Oct. 7.

Tickets range from $1,000 to $100,000. Photo opportunities with the Vice President will be available for $15,000.

The dinner is hosted by Trump Victory, which is a joint fundraising committee authorized by President Trump.