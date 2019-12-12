Closings
Victim in fatal Rockwood single-vehicle crash identified

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) – A crash last week in Roane County claiming the life of a Rockwood man.

The crash happened last Thursday, December 5.

Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed 55-year-old Eugene Smith was killed in the crash.
Smith was a passenger in a pickup truck that crashed on Pumphouse Road in Rockwood.

We’re told the driver was taking a left curve when he overcorrected, causing the vehicle to hit a tree and overturn.

The driver of the truck was injured.

Both were wearing seatbelts, according to a THP report.

