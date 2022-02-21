KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department has identified the victim of a fatal multivehicle crash that shut down part of Interstate 40 near Strawberry Plains Pike on Friday.

Emergency personnel responded to I-40 near the Strawberry Plains Pike exit around 1:30 p.m. Friday. One of the drivers was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center and was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

The victim has been identified as 68-year-old Luann Backman of Knoxville.

A KPD release said Backman was driving an SUV that attempted to pass another vehicle on the shoulder while traveling westbound on I-40. Her car swerved back to the right and clipped the front of the other vehicle, causing both cars to strike the guardrail.

Backman’s car went over the guardrail and rolled over. She was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The other vehicle, which was occupied by three people, did not report any injuries.

An investigation by the KPD Crash Reconstruction Unit remains ongoing.

