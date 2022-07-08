KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) — A driver that was involved in the crash that sent two people to the hospital after a man entered I-40 eastbound near Cherry Street, shared the moments he remembers from the unexpected crash on Thursday. Kylor Roach said he was initially confused and unsure why a car was coming up the exit ramp.

“It doesn’t swerve, it doesn’t even notice me, it’s just driving straight on, and I tried to swerve out of the way but it just hit me,” Roach said.

The 20-year-old was on his way home from work when he noticed a car coming at him. Knoxville Police said the driver responsible is a 73-year-old man who was from out of town. He took the exit ramp off Cherry Street and before he had time to notice, he had slammed into two vehicles. One being Roach’s.

“I was able to calm myself down a little bit and I went to see the driver and I asked him if he was okay,” Roach said. “He couldn’t even respond to me. He was conscious, but he just looked at me.”

WATE went and took a look to see what might have caused the driver to go the wrong way. We saw signs instructing not to enter the exit ramp, but there was a sign that had I-40 East with an arrow pointing somewhat toward the exit ramp. This may have been what the driver saw, however, police are still investigating.

“Everything that we understand about this crash, it was a simple mistake that was made,” Scott Erland, the Knoxville Police communication manager said.

For Roach it was a moment he was thankful that through the unexpected, he was wearing his seatbelt.

“Whenever the officer got there he looked at my car and said, ‘dude, you’re really lucky.'”

Luck that Roach said he’s not taking for granted.

“At that one instant, it could’ve happened where I wasn’t wearing my seatbelt, and everything would have been taken away from me.”

Knoxville Police said a 73-year-old man from out of town accidentally entered Interstate 40 the wrong way. Police have not released his identity and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, a spokesperson said.

Police said that everyone is okay and the person who initially was said to be experiencing life-threatening injuries is now expected to be okay as well.