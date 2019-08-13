Victim pulled from water at Bull Run Park

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – A body was pulled from the water at Bull Run Park Tuesday morning.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says its officers were dispatched to a report of a possible drowning at Bull Run Park around 8:10 a.m.

ACSO’s spokesman Tyler Mayes said the victim was pulled from the water and pronounced dead at the scene.

This incident is under investigation, Mayes said.

No further details were yet known.

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more and will update when additional details are made available.