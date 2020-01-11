Victim resource group outlines stalking behaviors after Pigeon Forge stabbing

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Savannah Burford’s family knew about her killer before he stabbed her to death Wednesday night.

Julia Cutter, Burford’s mom, said that her daughter pointed out Gabriel Turcois, 18, to her when she picked her daughter up from work.

Burford didn’t point out Turcois to show that he was a coworker or a friend, but that he made her feel uncomfortable, according to Cutter and Burford’s siblings.

The family told 6 On Your Side about a letter Turcois wrote to Burford that said he liked her more than a friend.

The family didn’t provide the letter but said that Burford was not interested. They said she told Turcois that as well.

Turcios, after waiving his Miranda rights, admitted to police he had been planning to stab Burford for a few days.

Van Wolfe, executive director of Safe Space, said that 85% of all stalking victims know their predators. She said very rarely the stalkers are actually strangers.

According to state law, stalking is defined as a willful course of conduct involving repeated or continuing harassment of another individual that would cause a reasonable person to feel terrorized, frightened, intimidated, threatened, harassed, or molested, and that actually causes the victim to feel terrorized, frightened, intimidated, threatened, harassed, or molested.

“When somebody makes you uncomfortable when it’s a course of conduct that your gut says ‘I don’t like this,’ and then it happens two or more times, by a legal definition that’s stalking,” Wolfe said.

She said what some might believe is stalking, others might not. It varies from person to person; victim to victim.

Wolfe said though that if someone’s actions make you feel uncomfortable, the first thing to do is tell them to stop and to leave you alone.

If that doesn’t stop them, Wolfe said you should start to worry and take further actions to protect yourself.

She said that stalkers don’t take ‘no’ for an answer and their behavior almost always escalates.

According to the Stalking Resource Center, some actions stalkers do include the following:

Follow you and show up wherever you are.

Send unwanted gifts, letters, cards, or e-mails.

Damage your home, car, or other property.

Monitor your phone calls or computer use.

Use technology, like hidden cameras or global positioning systems (GPS), to track where you go.

Drive-by or hang out at your home, school, or work.

Threaten to hurt you, your family, friends, or pets.

Find out about you by using public records or online search services, hiring investigators, going through your garbage, or contacting friends, family, neighbors, or co-workers.

Posting information or spreading rumors about you on the Internet, in a public place, or by word of mouth.

Other actions that control, track, or frighten you.

“The behavior in and of itself may not be illegal. Sending you roses at your work is not illegal, but if you’ve asked someone not to, (and) this is the 4th time you’ve gotten roses at work, that becomes stalking,” Wolfe said.

She said that it’s important to let your friends, family, and coworkers know how the potential stalker makes you feel or what they have been doing, but it’s very important to report it to supervisors.

If the stalker is a coworker, the manager could help change schedules, or create safe pickup or drop-off areas; if the stalker is a classmate, the teacher or an adviser could help change courses.

She said it’s important that whoever the victim tells about their stalker, they should not take it lightly.

“I think the worst thing is to minimize that for a victim, (such as) ‘Oh, I’m sure he doesn’t mean anything by that,'” Wolfe said.

She said it’s important to take a look at the stalking victimization statistics, listed on the Stalking Resource Center, as well:

7.5 million people are stalked in one year in the United States.

Over 85% of stalking victims are stalked by someone they know.

61% of female victims and 44% of male victims of stalking are stalked by a current or former intimate partner.

25% of female victims and 32% of male victims of stalking are stalked by an acquaintance.

About 1 in 5 of stalking victims are stalked by a stranger.

Persons aged 18-24 years experience the highest rate of stalking.

11% of stalking victims have been stalked for 5 years or more.

46% of stalking victims experience at least one unwanted contact per week.

Wolfe said there are also civil and criminal remedies, such as an order of protection.

“The violation of an order of protection is an automatic arrest. So it’s a serious thing to violate it. Unlike a restraining order, there’s no real bite to a restraining order; there are no real consequences. It’s different for an order of protection,” Wolfe said.

She said that Tennessee has great laws to help protect the victim of stalking.

“I know, in at least Sevier County, our magistrates and judges take victim safety very seriously and we often get an order of protections for our stalking victims,” Wolfe said.

She said it’s not usually hard to file charges for stalking, but it can be hard to prosecute.

She advises her clients to keep any records of the stalking, such as text messages, voice mails or document any unusual visits.

Wolfe said that if someone isn’t sure they are being stalked, they can reach out to Safe Space to ask any questions they might have.

She believes victims have to be educated about what they are enduring and about what they can do, in order to take action.

To contact Safe Space, you can visit online or call 865-453-9254.