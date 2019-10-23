Victim’s family attorneys file petition for public records in August officer-involved shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The family of the man killed in the Aug. 26 officer-involved shooting is filing for access to records.

Attorneys for the family of the man killed are asking a judge to order Knoxville Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the Emergency Communications District to hand over records.

Channara Pheap was shot and killed back in August after a physical altercation with a Knoxville police officer.

Attorneys for Pheap’s family say in a petition filed today in Chancery Court that they’ve asked repeatedly for records – including dashcam video, and more and say only some of the requested documents they believe exist have been released.

According to the petition filed on Wednesday afternoon, the request for the records “including any and all records prepared, compiled, taken, or otherwise gathered by KPD” prior to the physical altercation between Pheap and the officer; as well as interrogation or questioning materials of the officer or any witnesses of the incident and other records were among the requested items.

WATE 6 On Your Side reached out to the county for a response; we’ll bring you more as additional details are made available.

