Live Now
Officials in Dayton, Ohio, give an update on the investigation into the mass shooting early Sunday morning

VICTIMS ID’d: Sister of suspected Dayton mass shooter among 9 killed

News

by: WDTN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Police Department released the names of the nine victims that were killed in the Oregon District mass shooting early Sunday morning, in addition to confirming the name of the suspect.

Connor Betts, 24, was identified as the shooter by Dayton Police. He was killed in the incident. Among the victims is Betts’ sister, Megan Betts, 22, according to Dayton Police.

The nine victims have been identified as:

  • Lois L. Oglesby, 27
  • Megan K. Betts, 22
  • Saeed Saleh, 38
  • Derrick R. Fudge, 57
  • Logan M. Turner, 30
  • Nicholas P. Cumer, 25
  • Thomas J. McNichols, 25
  • Beatrice N. Warren-Curtis, 36
  • Monica N. Brickhouse, 39

Officials will hold another press conference at 4 p.m. ET. You can stream it live right here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter