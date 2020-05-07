Video arraignment to be held for Megan Boswell on May 8

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- It was announced Thursday that Megan Boswell, the mother of Evelyn Boswell, is set to be arraigned in court Friday morning via video conference.

Megan Boswell was arrested in late February and charged with one count of false reports.

PREVIOUS STORY: Judge keeps Megan Boswell’s bond at $25k, due back in court May 8

According to a release, Boswell will be arraigned via video Friday that is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

News Channel 11 will bring you coverage of the arraignment on WJHL.com and our WJHL Facebook page.

For complete coverage of the Evelyn Boswell case, CLICK HERE.