VIDEO: Bear and bunny visit Tennessee church

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Trinity Presbyterian Church in Cleveland, Tennessee got a few furry visitors.

Church member Deanna Peck sent News 2 this video.

Peck said the bunny first showed up on the morning of May 21. He hopped to the front door, looked inside and then scratched it.

The bear arrived around 10 p.m. on June 5. Peck said he walked up to the water faucet, licked it and walked away.

She said the congregation was shocked, amazed and excited at what they were seeing. They recently added the Ring Doorbell Camera, and have been enjoying what wildlife stops by when nobody is around.