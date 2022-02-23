RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – A case of road rage was recently caught on camera at a McDonald’s drive-thru in California, and now police are looking for a woman in the video who is accused of assaulting a mother of two.

“Terrified. I was in such shock and I felt so helpless because I couldn’t move. I was in line. I couldn’t go anywhere,” said the mom, who was in the car with her 3-year-old and 5-year-old.

Wanting to be identified only as Amaro out of concerns for her safety, the mother said the incident happened after she merged into the McDonald’s drive-thru lane a couple of weeks ago.

She said she began recording when the other woman, who was wearing medical scrubs, became increasingly aggressive, accusing her of cutting the line and then throwing things at Amaro’s car. The incident escalated with the woman ramming into Amaro’s car.

“That’s when I got out of the vehicle, asked her for her insurance. I asked her for her insurance. I told her she wasn’t going to go anywhere — ‘Just stop, you can’t leave,'” Amaro said. “And as I put my hands up in the air, she rams me over with her vehicle, and I grabbed the hood of her car and she drove off with me out of the parking lot into the street. My kids saw everything.”

Richmond police said the suspect dragged Amaro more than 150 feet across the parking lot before stopping, getting out, and punching Amaro several times.

“She still gets out of her car and attacks me, starts punching me. So I was punched pretty hard on the left side of my face. She gets back in her vehicle and leaves,” Amaro said.

Amaro said the suspect then left, leaving her bruised and traumatized.

“I really hope she’s recognized or someone recognizes who she is and comes forward. Somebody with this character is very dangerous, especially working in scrubs,” Amaro said.

Anyone with information as to the suspect’s identity is urged to contact police in Richmond, California.