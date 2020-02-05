VIDEO: Driver breaks through Chiefs parade barricade, police chase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – A driver broke through the barricades closing off the Chiefs Super Bowl parade route Wednesday morning in Kansas City, sparking a police chase.

Multiple videos from the parade show a driver barreling down the parade route around 8:12 a.m. as Kansas City police pursued near Union Station. Squad cars following the suspect used a PIT maneuver to stop the car on Pershing Road, forcing it to spin out.

Full details that we know right now: pic.twitter.com/4wxfyLgaYd — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) February 5, 2020

Officers surrounded the car with firearms drawn. Investigators suspect the driver was impaired, and took them and a passenger into custody. They do not know the suspect’s motive, but have not found any indications the suspects acted as terrorists as of 9 a.m.

The Clay County Sheriff reported one of their deputies assisting KCPD with the parade route also deployed stop sticks to deflate the suspect’s car’s tires.

A Clay County deputy assisting along the parade route threw stop sticks & successfully deflated 2 tires on the suspect vehicle during the chase. We’re glad nobody was injured. Enjoy the #chiefsparade! — Clay County Sheriff (@SheriffClayCo) February 5, 2020

There were no injuries as of 8:36 a.m., according to the Kansas City Police Department. The parade route is secure and the event is still set for 11:30 a.m.