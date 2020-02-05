VIDEO: Driver breaks through Chiefs parade barricade, police chase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – A driver broke through the barricades closing off the Chiefs Super Bowl parade route Wednesday morning in Kansas City, sparking a police chase.
Multiple videos from the parade show a driver barreling down the parade route around 8:12 a.m. as Kansas City police pursued near Union Station. Squad cars following the suspect used a PIT maneuver to stop the car on Pershing Road, forcing it to spin out.
Officers surrounded the car with firearms drawn. Investigators suspect the driver was impaired, and took them and a passenger into custody. They do not know the suspect’s motive, but have not found any indications the suspects acted as terrorists as of 9 a.m.
The Clay County Sheriff reported one of their deputies assisting KCPD with the parade route also deployed stop sticks to deflate the suspect’s car’s tires.
There were no injuries as of 8:36 a.m., according to the Kansas City Police Department. The parade route is secure and the event is still set for 11:30 a.m.