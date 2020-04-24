VIDEO: Funnel cloud in Fort Walton Beach caught on camera

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) – A possible tornado was caught on camera moving through Fort Walton Beach in Florida.
Chief Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth and Meteorologist Thomas Geboy also caught the funnel cloud on the FWB camera before a warning was issued.
You can find photos of storm damage here: https://www.wkrg.com/…/weather-alert-severe-thunderstorm-w…/
