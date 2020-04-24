Breaking News
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee: Restaurants, retail stores can open next week
Live Now
WATCH LIVE: Digital-only NFL Draft special
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

VIDEO: Funnel cloud in Fort Walton Beach caught on camera

News

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) – A possible tornado was caught on camera moving through Fort Walton Beach in Florida.

Chief Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth and Meteorologist Thomas Geboy also caught the funnel cloud on the FWB camera before a warning was issued.

You can find photos of storm damage here: https://www.wkrg.com/…/weather-alert-severe-thunderstorm-w…/

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter