VIDEO: Illinois State Troopers ‘inches’ from death in icy truck crash

WAYNE CITY, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Police are urging drivers to slow down and move over for vehicles on the side of the road after two officers came “literally inches” from being killed by a box truck driver.

On Tuesday, Probationary Trooper Pflaum and his Field Training Officer, Trooper Zimmerman were changing the tire on a vehicle on Interstate 64 when a box truck going too fast slid on the slippery road and nearly hit them.

The driver of the car was pulled out of harms way and into the ditch by the troopers, and the box truck passed over top of her.

Police say the driver had moved into the left lane but was cited for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid a Crash.

“We were inches away from a different story being told. Literally inches,” the officers said in a Facebook post.