VIDEO: Kentucky storage trailer swept up in flood waters

BAXTER, Ky. (WATE) – Southeast Kentucky residents captured their neighbor’s storage as it was swept away in floodwaters Thursday.

Jimmy and April Browning of Baxter, Ky posted this video of what they say is their neighbor’s storage trailer being swept away by floodwaters Thursday morning. They say nobody lives in the unit.

According to the post, the couple lives in Baxter just off of Highway 413.

