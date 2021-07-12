NEW LEXINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Motherhood knew no bounds when a momma deer came running out of the woods in Ohio after hearing a newborn human baby crying.
Hanna Burton and her son, Charlie, were outside on their deck doing a tummy time exercise when the 5-week-old started to fuss.
Hanna was recording at the time, and you see her comfort Charlie, “It’s ok.” Just as she says that, a deer comes running out of the woods into their yard.
“Oh, nope, nope, nope!” Hanna says as she picks up Charlie.
“This is my baby,” Hanna tells the deer as she stares towards the deck. “This one’s my baby. It’s not yours. Hi, momma.”
- Class action lawsuit filed over hair care products causing baldness and scalp damage
- Highly contagious delta variant could prove tougher to diagnose, experts say
- VIDEO: Momma deer comes running to check on crying newborn boy
- Man faces multiple felony charges after tips to Crime Stoppers led to arrest
- Knoxville awarded $4.8 million federal grant for more electric KAT buses
“She thinks your her baby,” Hanna tells Charlie as she bounces him.
Hanna posted the video to her TikTok on Friday, and it has since gotten more than 16 million views, 4 million likes, and 25,000 comments.
The top comment on the video jokes, “She was ready to name that baby Tarzan and raise it as her own.”