VIDEO: Porn plays on interstate billboard

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CNN) — Drivers along one Michigan interstate got an eyeful this weekend. That’s because there was a pornographic film playing on a billboard. “I kind of almost got in an accident,” said Dr. Justin Kammo. That’s because Kammo was distracted by this on his way from dinner Saturday night.

He was traveling on I-75 north near M-59 east in Auburn Hills, “I came across a billboard and it was something unusual. I saw two girls. Lesbian porn.” It’s unclear how long the video was playing for or who’s responsible for it playing in the first place.

Driving down I-75 on Sunday, nothing but the kind of ads you’d expect. The company that operates the digital billboard, Outfront Media, previously CBS outdoor, shut it down the moment they learned what was playing, according to police. “I assumed someone had hacked it right away easily can get hacked,” Said Kammo

Greg Grey lives along I-75. He’s got a digital billboard in his backyard, but he’s never seen anything like this on it. “Unbelievable,” said Grey. Auburn Hills police say they received calls from drivers on the freeway about the lewd billboard.

They’re still working to figure out how it all happened. Kammo wasn’t the only driver Saturday who noticed it, “you could kind of see people started to break a lot behind me cause i think they were doing the same thing, like a double take. You don’t see that everyday.”

WXYZ TV reached out to out Outfront media for information. They did not get a response. Michigan interstate pornography Auburn Hills