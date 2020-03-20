Closings
There are currently 50 active closings. Click for more details.

VIDEO: Siesta Key Beach packed one day before closing due to coronavirus crisis

News

by: Heather Monahan

Posted: / Updated:

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Concerns over the global coronavirus pandemic and warnings from officials to practice social distancing are not stopping people from visiting one of the top beaches in the country.

Sarasota County beaches are scheduled to close at 6 a.m. on Saturday. But when Eagle 8 HD flew over Siesta Key Beach on Friday afternoon, people were packed on the sand.

“People are just packed in here. This is not what they mean by social distancing,” Eagle 8 HD reporter Paul Lamison said during a Facebook live stream. “Even though people are setting their towels a little bit away from each other, everyone is right up on each other.”

One of the many things that draw people to Siesta Key is the public parking lot. The lot on Friday afternoon was so full that cars were circling around trying to find openings.

“It’s spring break in full force,” Lamison said. “Nobody’s heeding the warnings of coronavirus. You wouldn’t even know COVID-19 is an issue here if you looked at this beach.”

Video of another popular beach in the Tampa Bay area went viral earlier this week for a similar reason. It showed a packed house at Clearwater Beach, which led to plenty of online criticism.

Clearwater and other Pinellas County beaches, along with most of the beaches in the Tampa Bay area, have since decided to close. You can find a full list of beach closures here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Hospital battling coronavirus is using office supplies to make face shields

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hospital battling coronavirus is using office supplies to make face shields"

Coronavirus: Clayton Homes says headquarters worker tests positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Clayton Homes says headquarters worker tests positive for COVID-19"

Kohl's closes store nationwide amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kohl's closes store nationwide amid pandemic"

Italy's virus epicenter grapples with huge toll, some hidden

Thumbnail for the video titled "Italy's virus epicenter grapples with huge toll, some hidden"

Alabama to close all public beaches due to COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alabama to close all public beaches due to COVID-19 pandemic"

Trump urges states to do more as hospitals sound alarms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump urges states to do more as hospitals sound alarms"

Tennessee relaxes REAL ID license deadlines amid coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee relaxes REAL ID license deadlines amid coronavirus pandemic"

The Business Buzz: Domino's looking to hire 10K nationwide

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Business Buzz: Domino's looking to hire 10K nationwide"

What's next for businesses, service industry workers during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "What's next for businesses, service industry workers during pandemic"

Teaming up to take on COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teaming up to take on COVID-19"

COVID-19 case at Clayton Homes

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 case at Clayton Homes"

Sevier County's COVID-19 response

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sevier County's COVID-19 response"

D.C. Pulse: Lawmakers pushing to work from home

Thumbnail for the video titled "D.C. Pulse: Lawmakers pushing to work from home"

KPD practices social distancing

Thumbnail for the video titled "KPD practices social distancing"

Distillery switches to hand sanitizer amid coronavirus crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Distillery switches to hand sanitizer amid coronavirus crisis"

Final public mass celebration until COVID-19 restrictions lifted

Thumbnail for the video titled "Final public mass celebration until COVID-19 restrictions lifted"

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee outlines the steps the state is taking to respond to the coronavrius pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee outlines the steps the state is taking to respond to the coronavrius pandemic"

National economic impact of COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "National economic impact of COVID-19"

Ober Gatlinburg suspending operations starting Monday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ober Gatlinburg suspending operations starting Monday"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter