Knoxville, Tenn. (WATE) — Fans celebrated after the Vols first win against Alabama in 15 years by tearing down the goal posts.

Immediately after the Tennessee-Alabama game concluded with a last minute 40-yard field goal, kicked by Chase McGrath, fans from the sold out stands flooded the field, for which the SEC fines can reach up to $250,000 according to ESPN.

Video captured by WATE staff in Neyland Stadium show fans tearing down the goal posts being torn down.

Not long after, the goal posts were carried through the streets by fans, eventually taking them down Cumberland Avenue to throw them into the river.

Video shared on twitter shows the goal posts being thrown into the Tennessee River, as well as footage of some fans carrying the goal posts through the river.

The last time University of Tennessee’s goal posts were torn down was in 1998, when Tennessee beat Florida.

According to Volopedia, the first time the goal posts came down was in 1993 for the Vanderbuilt victory over UT. This source also shares that the goal posts have come down:

November 8, 1958 when University of Chattanooga upset UT

November 10, 1979, when UT won over Notre Dame (only the north goal post.)

November 22, when UT broke a four game losing streak against Kentucky in the final home game

October 16, 1982 when UT upset Alabama

September 28, 1985, when UT beat Auburn

November 30, 1985 when the Vols beat Vanderbilt to win the SEC title and go to the Sugar Bowl

September 30, 1989, when UT upset fourth ranked Auburn

and September 1998 when UT defeated second-ranked Florida in the first overtime game of Tennessee’s history