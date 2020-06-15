COSBY, Tenn. (WATE) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a camper fire after an explosion.
Cocke County fire crews are at a property near Caney Creek Road and Liberty Road. There is no word yet on injuries or what the cause of the fire may be.
This is a developing story. We will up keep you updated as more information becomes available.
LATEST STORIES:
- VIDEO: Travel trailer ignites in Cosby
- FedEx worker posts emotional video saying he was spit on, called N-word
- 24 Hour Fitness files for bankruptcy and closes 100 gyms
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: 94 active Knox County cases, 573 total cases
- Supreme Court justices rule LGBT people protected from job discrimination