VIDEO: Travel trailer ignites in Cosby

COSBY, Tenn. (WATE) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a camper fire after an explosion.

Cocke County fire crews are at a property near Caney Creek Road and Liberty Road. There is no word yet on injuries or what the cause of the fire may be.

This is a developing story. We will up keep you updated as more information becomes available.

