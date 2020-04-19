Video tribute honors Oklahoma bombing victims amid outbreak

FILE – This Wednesday, April 19, 1995 file photo shows the north side of the Alfred Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City after the deadliest act of domestic terrorism in U.S. history. (AP Photo)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Survivors and loved ones of the 168 people killed in the Oklahoma City bombing weren’t able to get together this year to mark the 25th anniversary of the attack, but that didn’t stop them from remembering it.

The annual remembrance ceremony that would have been held Sunday was canceled due to coronavirus restrictions. Instead, a video tribute to those killed was shown and included the reading of the names of all who died and 168 seconds of silence.

Former President Bill Clinton, U.S. Sen. James Lankford, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt and Tony Award-winning actress and Oklahoma native Kristin Chenowith were among those who delivered tributes in the prerecorded video.

You can watch the full video by clicking here.