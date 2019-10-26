VIDEO: West Mobile tornado captured on home surveillance cameras

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Home surveillance cameras captured the tornado that touched down in West Mobile Friday afternoon.

A man who lives on Bloomington Drive off Johnson Road in West Mobile shared the video with News 5.

In one angle, you can see the winds blowing down a fence and then knocking the camera offline.

Another camera captures the tornado as it moved down the street, setting off car alarms and sending trash cans flying.

A third camera then shows the view from the backyard as a screened-in porch is ripped apart and items go sailing in the yard, including a trampoline.

