VIDEO: Wolfstock Festival performer Jordan Davis talks new album, touring in 2021

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Country music star Jordan Davis sat down with WATE’s Austin Martin and Victoria Cavaliere to discuss his upcoming performance at Wolfstock Music Festival in Louisville, Tennessee, his new album, and balancing a new family with touring in 2021.

Wolfstock takes place on August 6-7. The gates for the festival are set to open at 3:30 p.m. on both days, but traffic congestion is expected to start earlier on. The lineup for the festival includes Billy Currington, Jordan Davis, Priscilla Block, Lindsay Ell, Parmalee, and Jake Owen.

Blount County Sheriff James Berrong is advising the public to expect heavy traffic throughout Friday and Saturday on Louisville Road due to the festival.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Country star Jordan Davis talks shop ahead of Wolfstock Festival

Glamping for a Cause

UT OB/Gyn says pregnant women can be vaccinated as more studies and data show

Court upholds 48-hour abortion wait

Students, parents, teachers ready for school despite COVID-19 concerns

ATV accident in Anderson County kills 2