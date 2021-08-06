VIDEO: Wolfstock Festival performer Jordan Davis talks new album, touring in 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Country music star Jordan Davis sat down with WATE’s Austin Martin and Victoria Cavaliere to discuss his upcoming performance at Wolfstock Music Festival in Louisville, Tennessee, his new album, and balancing a new family with touring in 2021.

Wolfstock takes place on August 6-7. The gates for the festival are set to open at 3:30 p.m. on both days, but traffic congestion is expected to start earlier on. The lineup for the festival includes Billy Currington, Jordan Davis, Priscilla Block, Lindsay Ell, Parmalee, and Jake Owen.

Blount County Sheriff James Berrong is advising the public to expect heavy traffic throughout Friday and Saturday on Louisville Road due to the festival.