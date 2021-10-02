KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A vigil and balloon release was held in memory of Desheena Kyle on Saturday.

Kyle was reported missing in June. The investigation into her disappearance led investigators to the discovery of human remains at a residence on Sam Tillery Road on Sept. 28.

Those remains were later identified as the body of 26-year-old Desheena Kyle.

Now, family and friends are honoring her life.

Desheena Kyle’s cousin Roshanah Nolan said she use to call Kyle her “‘Lil Minnie Mouse,”

“They lived with us and I just gave her my baby dolls for her to be my baby and that’s just why it’s so hard.”

Nolan was one of several family members and friends who gathered on Saturday to honor Kyle’s life.

“I’m relieved to know that she has been found but at the same time it just hurts to know that a human can be treated that way,” she said.

“Getting that news on that day has been the worse day of my life,” said Kyle’s aunt, Rita Turner.

Police previously identified John Bassett, who had been in a relationship with Kyle as a person of interest. Charges have not yet been filed in relation to her death.

Her family is now looking for justice.

They’re thanking the Knoxville Police Department for not giving up on this case and the community for being there when they needed it most.

“I’m grateful for the people who showed up but it’s overwhelming to be here considering the circumstances,” said Turner.

Roshanah Nolan said there’s one thing she would want her “‘Lil Minnie Mouse” to know,

“That I love her. She knew that already but that would be the last thing I’d say to her to make sure that she knows that I love her.”

At this time there is no date set for a memorial service but Kyle’s family said it will be held at Overcoming Believers Church. The family is asking for help with funeral costs. If you would like to help, you can click here.