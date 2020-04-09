Vigil held for travel center stabbing victims

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A day after three women were fatally stabbed and the fourth hospitalized, a vigil was held in remembrance.

Members of the community came together to remember the women.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Joyce Whaley, 57, Patricia Nibbe, 51 and Nettie Spencer, 41, were all killed at the Pilot Travel Center along Strawberry Plains Pike Tuesday morning.

All three of the women worked at the Pilot Travel Center.

A crowd gathered Wednesday night for a candlelight vigil to remember and honor their lives.

Nettie Spencer’s family said they were grateful for the support.

RELATED: Families remember victims of stabbing at Pilot Travel Center

A fourth stabbing victim injured yesterday morning has been released from the hospital.

33-year-old Idris Abdus-Salaam, a truck driver from North Carolina, is named as the suspect in the stabbings. He was found armed with a knife in the parking lot and was shot and killed by a deputy after refusing the drop the blade.

No motive has been released at this time.

