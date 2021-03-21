Vigil planned in Nashville to support Asian community after deadly Atlanta spa shootings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville is joining communities across the country in rallying to support the Asian community following last week’s deadly spa shootings in Atlanta.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the Georgia state capitol in Atlanta on Saturday in support of the Asian-American community. A shooting at three local day spas last week left eight people dead. Six of the victims were Asian women.

“One thing we have to really recognize is that the Asian community is not a monolith so different Asian communities in different pockets are taking this news very differently,” said Joseph Gutierrez with API Middle Tennessee. “I know what went through my mind is really just recognizing that maybe this isn’t a surprise. This is a full culmination of language that’s being used at the state and national level.”

API Middle Tennessee, NAPAWF-Nashville, NAAAP Tennessee, Tennessee Chinese American Alliance, Greater Nashville Chinese Association, and Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition are joining together to host statewide vigils Sunday calling to protect Asian lives.

“We’re really hoping to bring people together just to mourn the loss for how these eight lives were taken from us including 6 Asian women,” said Gutierrez.

At this point, investigators believe the Atlanta shooter, who’s now in custody, targeted the spas because of a sex addiction but detectives have not ruled it out as a hate crime.

“It’s so frustrating to see them walk around it and it’s really just damaging because it’s part of this erasure that our community faces,” said Gutierrez. “We want people to really recognize that these murders happen at a time of rising violence towards Asian communities in general due to rhetoric at the state and national level. In response to COVID-19 we can see that our legislators are actually taking language that are really exasperating issues of xenophobia, particularly against Chinese-Americans. I think it’s important to really recognize that this is part of a history of “othering” the Asian community.”

The vigils are happening in Nashville, Knoxville, and Memphis. The one in Nashville starts at 6:15 p.m. at Public Square Park. Masks and social distancing are expected.