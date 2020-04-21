Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine answers questions about the coronavirus outbreak in Spanish

Breaking News
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine answered questions about the coronavirus outbreak in in Spanish prior to Tuesday night’s virtual town hall.

The senator answered three questions for the local Spanish-speaking community and has previously participated in other Spanish-language forums.

8News asked the senator:

  • What is the latest on testing and help from the federal government to make more testing available?
  • Are there any plans to start a COVID-19 relief fund for undocumented workers? And why can’t people with a Tax ID, and who pay taxes, qualify for a stimulus check?
  • Can you explain what small business loan programs mean for latino-owned stores?

