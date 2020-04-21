Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine answers questions about the coronavirus outbreak in Spanish

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine answered questions about the coronavirus outbreak in in Spanish prior to Tuesday night’s virtual town hall.
The senator answered three questions for the local Spanish-speaking community and has previously participated in other Spanish-language forums.
8News asked the senator:
- What is the latest on testing and help from the federal government to make more testing available?
- Are there any plans to start a COVID-19 relief fund for undocumented workers? And why can’t people with a Tax ID, and who pay taxes, qualify for a stimulus check?
- Can you explain what small business loan programs mean for latino-owned stores?
Visit the Hoy En RVA channel from 8News for more local news for the latino community.
Watch Virginia Responds, a virtual town hall from 8News with Gov. Ralph Northam, Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, and Dr. Laurie Forlano answering your questions about the coronavirus.
