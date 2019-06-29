Virginia woman reunited with deceased loved one’s phone, photographed memories

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WATE) – A man from Reston, Virginia was killed in a car crash in West Virginia in May and amid the crash scene chaos, his cell phone was lost.

On that phone, photos of his family, including that of his newborn son.

Both the man’s girlfriend and newborn son were among the injured from the May 11 crash on Route 340 in West Virginia, which left several others hurt.

Following the fatal crash, the family pleaded with the public for the return of his cell phone.

Weeks went by.

An anonymous person brought the phone to a police station in Virginia, according to WDVM, and after all the time that had gone by, the phone was still able to power on.

The man’s girlfriend told WDVM he had spent only eight weeks in his baby son’s life before his death; she also said she was grateful, glad to cherish the photos of their family.

Saying in a previous interview during the search for his phone, “There’s just so many newer pictures with (them) on there,” said Mitter. “It’s just those memories that I want back and small family pictures for when we went on walks and things like that.”