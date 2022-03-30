WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. (WATE) – A wildfire near Pigeon Forge has burned two structures and forced the evacuation of hundreds of Wears Valley rental cabins.

Wears Valley Volunteer Fire Department ordered immediate evacuations for a 1-mile radius around Shagbark and The Preserve Resort on Wednesday after high winds quickly spread a wildfire across the mountains in Sevier County. Those resorts are near Hatcher Mountain, where fire officials say the blaze began around noon.

Sevier County Emergency Management added Black Bear Resort, off of Lost Branch Road, in the mandatory evacuation order late Wednesday. More locations are expected to be added as crews struggle to gain control of the fire.

Crews are trying to keep the fire from topping a ridge, where it would be exposed to the high winds entering the area ahead of expected severe weather.

At least two structures and multiple vehicles have been destroyed by fire, according to Walden’s Creek Volunteer Fire Department Captain Jon Lanier. He did not identify the location of those buildings. Lanier estimates the fire burned 20 acres the first hour it was active.

First responders are preventing vehicles from entering the valley from Pigeon Forge. Access from Townsend remains open.

A shelter has been opened at the Pigeon Forge Community Center for residents and visitors in need of a place to stay while firefighters work to get the blaze under control.

Students at an elementary school in the valley were evacuated to a school in Pigeon Forge.