Visitation suspended at McMinn County Jail due to local increase in COVID-19 cases

ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) – McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy announced visitation at the McMinn County Jail has been suspended due to rising COVID-19 cases in the area.

Sheriff Joe Guy said Monday that visitation at the McMinn County Jail would be suspended for the month of July due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in McMinn County and the surrounding areas.

“The safety and health of our inmates, our staff, and our citizens is important to us and we appreciate your patience during this temporary suspension.” McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 237 COVID-19 cases in McMinn County on Sunday. Eighteen people have died from COVID-19 in McMinn County, 14 at the Life Care Center of Athens nursing home.