Visitation suspended at McMinn County Jail due to local increase in COVID-19 cases

ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) – McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy announced visitation at the McMinn County Jail has been suspended due to rising COVID-19 cases in the area.
Sheriff Joe Guy said Monday that visitation at the McMinn County Jail would be suspended for the month of July due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in McMinn County and the surrounding areas.
“The safety and health of our inmates, our staff, and our citizens is important to us and we appreciate your patience during this temporary suspension.”McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy
The Tennessee Department of Health reported 237 COVID-19 cases in McMinn County on Sunday. Eighteen people have died from COVID-19 in McMinn County, 14 at the Life Care Center of Athens nursing home.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: Knox County deaths hit 8, state tops 50,000 cases
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Naked men and drunks: England assesses the reopening of pubs
- Second stimulus check: Report shows first payment saved thousands from poverty
- Tennessee Coronavirus: 1,291 new cases for total of 51,431
- COVID-19 immunity proposal flounders in Tennessee
- Coronavirus in Knoxville: Knox County reports two new deaths, cases hit 1,203
- Debates turn emotional as schools decide how and if to open
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Cases up 2.9% to 50,140
- TN Gov. Lee, other governors stress ‘personal responsibility’ over virus orders
- Coronavirus in Knoxville: Knox County cases up by 93 to 1,186 — an 8.51% jump
- Coronavirus: Sevier County Sheriff suspends on-site visitation at corrections facilities
- Sevier County: Mask mandate decision may be determined on Monday
- Couple gets COVID-19, mother gives birth before dying of virus
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Gov. Lee issues executive order allowing counties to make mask-use requirement